A snowy New Year's Eve in the capital
Periods of snow throughout day, high chance of flurries in the evening
After freezing rain warnings across eastern Ontario on Monday, Tuesday will be mostly snowy.
Ottawa will have periods of snow for much of the morning and afternoon, with a good chance flurries will continue into the evening.
The temperature will hover just below the freezing mark, hitting a high of –1 C. During the evening windchill will make it feel more like minus five, so you may want to bring a scarf if you are heading out for some New Year's Eve festivities.
Kingston is looking warmer, with rain or snow throughout the day and temperatures reaching just above the freezing mark through Jan. 1.
Maniwaki can expect a bit more snow overnight — up to 2 cm — with a low of –4 C.
In Cornwall, winds are expected pick up after midnight, hitting gusts og up to 40 km/h.
New Year's Day in the capital looks like it will be a mild one, with a high of 1 C, but will be as cold as –5 C in the early morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.