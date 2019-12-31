A snowy New Year's Eve in the capital

After freezing rain warnings across eastern Ontario on Monday, Tuesday will be mostly snowy.

Ottawa will have periods of snow for much of the morning and afternoon, with a good chance flurries will continue into the evening.

The temperature will hover just below the freezing mark, hitting a high of –1 C. During the evening windchill will make it feel more like minus five, so you may want to bring a scarf if you are heading out for some New Year's Eve festivities.

Kingston is looking warmer, with rain or snow throughout the day and temperatures reaching just above the freezing mark through Jan. 1.

Maniwaki can expect a bit more snow overnight — up to 2 cm — with a low of –4 C.

In Cornwall, winds are expected pick up after midnight, hitting gusts og up to 40 km/h.

New Year's Day in the capital looks like it will be a mild one, with a high of 1 C, but will be as cold as –5 C in the early morning.