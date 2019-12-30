Freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa, surrounding areas

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

Freezing rain is hitting much of southern Ontario and parts of western Quebec, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency says power outages are possible and is warning drivers to adjust their travel plans according to the weather conditions as roads are expected to be slippery.

In Ottawa, expect periods of snow mixed with ice pellets and freezing rain this morning and carrying into the afternoon.

The rain and ice pellets should taper off in the late afternoon, changing into flurries for the evening.

The temperature should hold steady at around –2 or –3 C, but with winds gusting up to 50 km/h, it will feel more like minus 13 at times.