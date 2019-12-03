It shouldn't get this cold again this workweek
The edge should come off the wind chill by noon
The edge should come off this wind chill by noon and it shouldn't feel this cold again for a few days.
At 5 a.m. it felt like -15 in the capital and further north, with the air hovering at -9 C. It felt like -17 in Kingston.Ottawa is on its way up to a high of -2 C today under sunshine, which it should reach by early afternoon.
Tonight's low is -6 C with a good chance of flurries starting before midnight that may sway around under a breeze making it feel as cold as -10.
Two centimetres of snow could plop down tomorrow, with a high of 2 C. That may be mixed with rain in Kingston.
The next time it should feel as cold as this morning again is overnight Friday, with a forecasted low of -15 C in the capital.
Maniwaki is the exception, pretty well duplicating this morning's lows again tonight.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.