It shouldn't get this cold again this workweek

The edge should come off this wind chill by noon and it shouldn't feel this cold again for a few days.

At 5 a.m. it felt like -15 in the capital and further north, with the air hovering at -9 C. It felt like -17 in Kingston.Ottawa is on its way up to a high of -2 C today under sunshine, which it should reach by early afternoon.

Tonight's low is -6 C with a good chance of flurries starting before midnight that may sway around under a breeze making it feel as cold as -10.

Two centimetres of snow could plop down tomorrow, with a high of 2 C. That may be mixed with rain in Kingston.

The next time it should feel as cold as this morning again is overnight Friday, with a forecasted low of -15 C in the capital.

Maniwaki is the exception, pretty well duplicating this morning's lows again tonight.