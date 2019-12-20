Ottawa area will warm up through the weekend

Today is the last full day of this cold snap, with the Ottawa area getting above zero by the end of the weekend.

Wind chill was making it feel around -28 before sunrise in Ottawa, with the air sitting at -18 C.

By noon, the wind chill shouldn't have as much of an edge and the capital should be up to -14 C under sunny skies.

Today's high is -12 C.

The warmest it got yesterday in Ottawa was -17 C, its lowest high since the end of January.

Tonight's no picnic with an expected low of -20 C — but not all that much wind chill — then Saturday serves as a transition of sorts, with a high of -8 C and overnight low of -12 C.

Sunday's high is 1 C and Monday's high is 3 C (the sun will start rising earlier and setting later those days too).

In Kingston, that looks like a Saturday high of -3 C to start winter turning into highs of 3 and 5 C Sunday and Monday.

Maniwaki hunkers down a few degrees below zero Sunday before popping up to 3 C Monday.

Still no snow, freezing rain or rain in the cards if you or yours have holiday travel plans.