Nothing too wacky in store for 1st week of December

We don't see anything in the forecast for the next few days having the impact the snow had yesterday in the Kingston and Belleville area.

The weather station in Trenton measured 7.6 centimetres yesterday, with more snow overnight in that part of the region that's expected to taper off around sunrise.

Overall, today is expected to bring a mix of sun and cloud, with cold (but not too cold) temperatures a few degrees below zero.

Tonight's lows get down to or below -10 C, ranging from -10 C in Kingston to -13 C in Ottawa to -15 C in Maniwaki.

Tomorrow should be sunny with a high of -4 C in the capital, getting up to zero closer to Pembroke.

Flurries may start to fall Tuesday night, with a stronger chance of them Wednesday into Thursday morning.

There may be showers in the mix in Kingston on Wednesday and it's not expected to snow as hard in Maniwaki those days.