Frostbite risk hovers over capital all day

Ottawa should feel about -25 or colder until Friday afternoon, though this morning is the worst of it.

That is the temperature or wind chill threshold for a strong frostbite risk, so dress in layers, cover up as much skin as you can and avoid staying outside for too long.

Ottawa was at -22 C at 5 a.m. with a wind chill making it feel like -33.

Pembroke and Maniwaki had colder air, but less of a wind chill, while Kingston and Cornwall were a few degrees warmer.

None of these lows really get close to the various records: Ottawa's coldest Dec. 19 was -31 C back in 1942 (and in 2016, it got down to -28 C).

It is Ottawa's coldest temperature since March 7, the last time it hit -22 C.

No signs of messy weather

Today's high is -14 C in Ottawa with the "best" wind chill making it feel like -22 late in the afternoon. It will be sunny.

Kingston and Pembroke's wind chill won't have the same claws, making it feel like -17 around sundown.

It shouldn't get quite as cold tonight as it was this morning, getting down to -20 C in Ottawa with a wind chill of about -27. The harshest wind chill is -30 up in Maniwaki.

Tomorrow's high is -10 C, with wind chill expected to pretty much peter out by the afternoon, with a cold overnight low of -19 C.

On Saturday — the first day of winter — there's a slight chance of flurries and a high of -11 C. It should get up to -6 C in Kingston.

Sunday gets all the way up to 1 C in Ottawa, 4 C in Kingston, and Monday is looking similar.

There are no signs of messy weather to throw off this busy travel week.