Frostbite risk hovers over capital all day
It should be tomorrow afternoon before it eases
Ottawa should feel about -25 or colder until Friday afternoon, though this morning is the worst of it.
That is the temperature or wind chill threshold for a strong frostbite risk, so dress in layers, cover up as much skin as you can and avoid staying outside for too long.
Ottawa was at -22 C at 5 a.m. with a wind chill making it feel like -33.
Pembroke and Maniwaki had colder air, but less of a wind chill, while Kingston and Cornwall were a few degrees warmer.
None of these lows really get close to the various records: Ottawa's coldest Dec. 19 was -31 C back in 1942 (and in 2016, it got down to -28 C).
It is Ottawa's coldest temperature since March 7, the last time it hit -22 C.
No signs of messy weather
Today's high is -14 C in Ottawa with the "best" wind chill making it feel like -22 late in the afternoon. It will be sunny.
Kingston and Pembroke's wind chill won't have the same claws, making it feel like -17 around sundown.
It shouldn't get quite as cold tonight as it was this morning, getting down to -20 C in Ottawa with a wind chill of about -27. The harshest wind chill is -30 up in Maniwaki.
Tomorrow's high is -10 C, with wind chill expected to pretty much peter out by the afternoon, with a cold overnight low of -19 C.
On Saturday — the first day of winter — there's a slight chance of flurries and a high of -11 C. It should get up to -6 C in Kingston.
Sunday gets all the way up to 1 C in Ottawa, 4 C in Kingston, and Monday is looking similar.
There are no signs of messy weather to throw off this busy travel week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.