Risk of frostbite tonight as temperature steadily falls
Wind chill could make it feel like -30 overnight in Ottawa
Minus thirty is back in the forecast.
There's a risk of frostbite tonight because of the wind chill; in Ottawa it could make an overnight low of -21 C feel more like -30.
It should be at its worst in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas, making the air feel more like -33.
Ottawa Public Health recommends dressing in at least three layers when it's that cold, covering as much exposed skin as possible and avoiding unnecessary lengthy stints outside.
The temperature is expected to steadily fall all day, from -4 C at 5 a.m. in Ottawa to -20 C at 5 a.m. tomorrow.
Maniwaki should hold at about -8 C until sundown.
A few more centimetres of snow should fall today, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h in Ottawa this morning.
Tomorrow is looking sunny, with a high of just -15 C and dangerous wind chill in the morning.
Thursday night's low is -18 C in Ottawa, then Friday will get up to the minus single digits.
After that, the region settles back into more of what's normal through the weekend, with no significant snow, ice or rain expected.
