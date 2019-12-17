Light snow today, big temperature drop tomorrow afternoon

A fresh dusting of occasionally-gusting snow is likely from this afternoon until tomorrow, when it will get noticeably colder.

Light snow should start early this afternoon in Ottawa and transition to flurries overnight into tomorrow afternoon.

The snow may start mid-morning in Kingston, while it's just a chance of flurries in the Pembroke area.

The temperature won't move around all that much from the -4 to -7 C range, with wind chill making it feel like it's -10 or slightly colder.

Decent weather to hit the Rink of Dreams or other outdoor rinks!

Tomorrow's flurries will be pushed around by winds gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning in the capital, then in the afternoon the temperature drops from about -6 C to -11 C and on to -20 C overnight.

Keep that in mind as you leave for work.

The afternoon wind chill could make it feel like -22 and we don't know how harsh it will be tomorrow night just yet.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of just -15 C and a night with lows similar to Wednesday.

Pembroke's overnight lows are closer to -25 C, approaching frostbite risk territory.

Friday is looking cold, but not as cold as the previous two days.