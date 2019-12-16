No big melt in this week's forecast

This weekend's snow doesn't look like it's going away soon.

Ottawa got seven centimetres, while the Pontiac got 15 to 25.

Today should be mostly sunny in the capital, with a high of -4 C and low of -11 C overnight that pretty much nails the normal for mid-December.

The wind chill will be at its most harsh early this morning, feeling about -20 if it hits right.

Tomorrow currently has the warmest daytime high of the week at -2 C under mostly cloudy skies.

There's a high of 0 C today and -1 C tomorrow in Kingston with a chance of light snow tomorrow morning.

Lows in -20s

Wednesday is the temperature turning point: a daytime high of -6 C with a decent chance of flurries, then an overnight low of -20 C; a bit lower still in Pembroke and Maniwaki, which may dip to -24 C Thursday night.

Thursday may only get up to -14 C and Friday should hover around -11 C.

Ottawa last hit the minus twenties in early March and the last time the capital didn't get warmer than -14 C in a day was late February.

We have to go back to the transition from February to March this past winter for temperatures as cold as what's in Ottawa's mid-week forecast. (Ian Black/CBC)

The weekend should then start to get back to average.

Unlike last week, when we could see a messy-looking weekend coming from days away, it's mostly clear skies this week.

Winter officially begins late Saturday night.