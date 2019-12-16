No big melt in this week's forecast
1st half of the workweek will be warmer than the 2nd
This weekend's snow doesn't look like it's going away soon.
Ottawa got seven centimetres, while the Pontiac got 15 to 25.
Today should be mostly sunny in the capital, with a high of -4 C and low of -11 C overnight that pretty much nails the normal for mid-December.
The wind chill will be at its most harsh early this morning, feeling about -20 if it hits right.
Tomorrow currently has the warmest daytime high of the week at -2 C under mostly cloudy skies.
There's a high of 0 C today and -1 C tomorrow in Kingston with a chance of light snow tomorrow morning.
Lows in -20s
Wednesday is the temperature turning point: a daytime high of -6 C with a decent chance of flurries, then an overnight low of -20 C; a bit lower still in Pembroke and Maniwaki, which may dip to -24 C Thursday night.
Thursday may only get up to -14 C and Friday should hover around -11 C.
Ottawa last hit the minus twenties in early March and the last time the capital didn't get warmer than -14 C in a day was late February.
The weekend should then start to get back to average.
Unlike last week, when we could see a messy-looking weekend coming from days away, it's mostly clear skies this week.
Winter officially begins late Saturday night.
