Wet weekend ahead could get messy

It's going to be a wet, snowy weekend, so if you haven't done your holiday shopping — be careful.

Friday will be partly cloudy in Ottawa with with a high of 2 C. This evening, rain will sweep through Ottawa and continue overnight.

Saturday morning Christmas shoppers should watch out for freezing rain on the roads across most of eastern Ontario (except along Lake Ontario) and in Gatineau.

Ottawa's high will be 3 C.

The rainy weather will continue into the evening Saturday, possibly turning into snow. On Sunday, Environment Canada says the high will be -2 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Ottawa, Pembroke, Kingston and Maniwaki should all expect some mix of rain, snow or flurries this weekend. (Screenshot)

In Pembroke, that rain will hit the region as about two to four centimetres of snow.

Saturday morning will see light snow turn into rain in the Maniwaki area — between 15 to 25 millimetres could fall, with a chance of freezing rain.

The high Sunday in those areas is just -8 C and its overnight low down to about -20 C.

20-40 cm in the Pontiac

The Pontiac could get by far the heaviest snow dump of the weekend, with another special weather statement about the chance 20 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall there depending on the path of an incoming storm.

Kingston will see a mix of sun and clouds today with rain expected to develop overnight, continuing into Saturday with between 15 to 25 millimetres of precipitation falling over the region.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of 0 C.