Temperature settles in around zero this afternoon through the weekend

A cold start to your Thursday gives way to a warmer spell this afternoon that should last through most of Sunday.

It was -10 C in Ottawa at 5 a.m. with a wind chill at about -17.

Pembroke and Maniwaki were at -17 C without wind chill.

Bit by bit, hour by hour, that will climb to about -3 C this afternoon in Ottawa, -7 C further north, and that's about where we will stay for a little while.

The overnight low matches that high, then it doesn't stray any more than three or four degrees from zero in Ottawa until Sunday night.

Saturday still looks messy

There is a slight chance of flurries today and tomorrow, then a mix of snow and rain on Saturday with its high of 4 C.

Rain alone is expected Saturday in Kingston, which usually sits a few degrees warmer than Ottawa, and in Maniwaki.

Pembroke and Maniwaki could get two to four centimetres of snow starting late this afternoon, without much wind.

Cornwall could get up to 6 C Saturday.

Sunday has a good chance of flurries across the region.