Wind chill should make Ottawa feel about -20 this morning, evening

It should be sunny in the capital and snowy outside it to end the workweek, then Saturday could be messy.

Yesterday in Ottawa ended up tying with two other days for the biggest temperature swing of the year: a 21-degree drop from 9 C early in the morning to -12 C later on.

Today starts and ends at about -13 C with a wind chill making it feel close to -20.

In between, a high of -4 C with a slight wind chill.

Tomorrow is quite similar in Ottawa.

Early this afternoon there's a chance of a snow squall in the Kingston area, meaning two to four centimetres of drifting snow.

Maniwaki could get two centimetres without it being as windy, though there could be some blowing snow overnight with wind chill around -25.

Pembroke could see periods of snow tomorrow.

Highs of 2-4 C expected Saturday

Friday it warms up to a high of 0 C or more and sunshine in most places, then stays at about that level overnight (with Maniwaki an exception — it drops overnight, which is more normal).

That night is when snow or rain could start that could last into Sunday morning, with highs of between 2 and 4 C Saturday.

Sunday should get up to -1 C with a good chance of flurries.