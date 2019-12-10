Wild temperature drop in store today

It's quite rare the temperature drops as much in a day in Ottawa as it should today.

The capital was at 8 C at 6 a.m., but should drop to -10 C by midnight, with a wind chill making it feel like -15.

That's an 18-degree temperature drop; Ottawa's seen four days this year when it went down 19 degrees and two that took a 21-degree plunge: Jan. 16 (1 C to -19 C) and June 9 (30 C to 9 C).

There's a flash freeze warning in effect for the Shawville area because of how quickly this water on the ground is expected to turn into ice.

At 11 C at 6 a.m., the Cornwall was the warmest spot in Ontario. It's expected to drop 20 degrees to -9 C by midnight.

The upper Ottawa Valley isn't getting as warm, with a 2 C reading in Pembroke at 6 a.m. expected to reach down to -16 C overnight.

Tonight's overnight low of -21 C in Maniwaki with wind chill making it feel about -25 is frostbite risk territory.

Ottawa has a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and a chance of flurries this afternoon as it gets colder.

Tomorrow brings a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of flurries with a high of -4 C and an even colder night expected to drop to -19 C.

There's about five centimetres of sometimes-blowing snow expected in Kingston tomorrow, with an overnight low of -14 C.

Pembroke and Maniwaki's overnight lows are in the low minus twenties.

Thursday's high only gets up to -8 C, though at least it will be sunny in most places. There could be some snow that night around Maniwaki.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday still offers a mix of rain and snow in Ottawa, with snow expected Sunday.

Rain alone is expected Saturday in Cornwall.