Friday ends the week with another possible storm
Another bright start to the day, but again, there is the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
Temperatures cooling down headed into the weekend
You should bring along the umbrella to be on the safe side.
Temperatures will be a little lower, with a high near 24 C.
It will get a bit cooler again Saturday with a slight chance of a passing shower.
At least the humidity is gone
Comments
