Showers likely this afternoon
Despite the fact we'll be seeing some sunshine today, you will need to keep the umbrella handy.
Today will start nice, but the weather will change after lunch
Some showers or an afternoon thunderstorm are likely, with one scenario seeing them end before sundown and another having rain last all night.
The high will reach a seasonal 28 C, with a smidgeon of humidity on top of that.
Tonight's low is 14 C.
After today the temperature falls, tumbling to a breezy high of only 21 C by Saturday.
