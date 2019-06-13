Wednesday comes with risk of another storm

Expect another unsettled day in the region.

The high will be 24 C and the day should start off dry, with fog patches burning off before too long, but there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening.

It will also be humid and the temperature will feel closer to 32 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Expect much of the same on Thursday and into Friday, though without the thunder and lightning.

However, the weekend looks great.