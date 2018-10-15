Cloudy with a chance of showers on Tuesday
As you head back to work, expect the nice weather to roll into something a little more unsettled as the week goes on.
It's a mixed bag, with increasing cloudiness and a good chance of rain starting this afternon
Welcome back from your long weekend!
As you head back to work, expect the nice weather to roll into something a little more unsettled as the week goes on.
Environment Canada is predicting increasing cloudiness on Tuesday, with a risk of showers or thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and lasting all night.
The high is 30 C with the humidity making it feel like 36 and a moderate UV index of five.
The winds will also pick up today near noon to reach 20 km/h, though the wind becomes lighter in the evening.
Expect a low of 18 C overnight, moving into showers on Wednesday with a high of 25 C and humidex of 32 during the day.
Bring the umbrella again on Thursday, as the rain is expected to continue.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.