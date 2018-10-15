Cloudy with a chance of showers on Tuesday

Welcome back from your long weekend!

As you head back to work, expect the nice weather to roll into something a little more unsettled as the week goes on.

Environment Canada is predicting increasing cloudiness on Tuesday, with a risk of showers or thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and lasting all night.

The high is 30 C with the humidity making it feel like 36 and a moderate UV index of five.

The winds will also pick up today near noon to reach 20 km/h, though the wind becomes lighter in the evening.

Expect a low of 18 C overnight, moving into showers on Wednesday with a high of 25 C and humidex of 32 during the day.

Bring the umbrella again on Thursday, as the rain is expected to continue.