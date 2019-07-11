It's a bright and sunny Colonel By Day

It's Colonel By Day today, and the forecast looks ideal for enjoying the legacy of the 19th century military engineer.

Environment Canada is predicting clear skies and a high of 28 C — perfect weather for cruising along the Rideau Canal.

The UV index will hit 8, or very high.

Tonight we should see more clear skies with the low dipping down to the mid-teens.

Clouds will roll in Tuesday, however, with a decent chance of showers in the forecast and a high of 26 C.