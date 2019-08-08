Saturday a great start to the long weekend
Cool nights and bright pleasant afternoons kick off your long weekend.
Expect sunny skies and pleasant temperatures
Cool nights and bright pleasant afternoons kick off your long weekend.
The high will make it into the low 20's on Saturday with low humidity and bright sunshine, and it won't be as windy as Friday.
A bit more cloud is expected early Sunday before skies brighten once again.
Monday's forecast will be much of the same.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.