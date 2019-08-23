Friday starts with rain, but should clear up
Showers will start the day Friday, but they should be wrapping up as most people head into work.
Rain should end early in the day
After that, you can expect sunny skies to move in and we should reach a high temperature of 24 C, according to Environment Canada
That sets up a great long weekend with pleasant temperatures and sunny skies.
It's the last long weekend of the summer so make sure you enjoy it.
