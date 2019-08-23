Skip to Main Content
Friday starts with rain, but should clear up
Showers will start the day Friday, but they should be wrapping up as most people head into work. 

Rain should end early in the day

Friday's weather should be mostly sunny. (CBC)

After that, you can expect sunny skies to move in and we should reach a high temperature of 24 C, according to Environment Canada 

That sets up a great long weekend with pleasant temperatures and sunny skies. 

It's the last long weekend of the summer so make sure you enjoy it.

 
