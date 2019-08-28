Thursday brings back nice weather
Look for intervals of sun and cloud with a seasonal high near 24 C on Thursday
Some fog in the morning, but otherwise a mix of sun and cloud
Watch our for fog patches this morning.
After that burns off, look for intervals of sun and cloud with a seasonal high near 24 C, but without Wednesday's humidity.
The next chance of showers comes early Friday.
Keep your fingers crossed, the long weekend still looks bright and dry.
