A good chance of rain for most of Wednesday

The sun might come up and go down behind rain or storm clouds today in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Rain could be heavy in spots, especially if there are morning thunderstorms.

Most of the rain will fall by midday, with stray afternoon showers or thunderstorms still in a possibility.

In the Kingston area, there should be a midday sunny break between morning and late afternoon showers.

There aren't any thunderstorms expected closer to Maniwaki.

The high in the capital will be a seasonal 24 C, but will feel more like 30 when the humidity is factored in.

It's back to a mix of sun and cloud for Thursday, but more rain could come that night into Friday

The long weekend is looking sunny, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s.