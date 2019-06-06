Rain moves in late on Tuesday
Expect a bit of a change in the weather to start on Tuesday.
Most of the day will be cloudy before showers start
The day will start sunny and Environment Canada is predicting a high of 25 C.
But as the day goes on, you can expect more cloud cover and eventually rain.
There may even be a thunderstorm overnight Tuesday.
You can expect that rain to continue well into Wednesday.
