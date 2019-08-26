Monday is looking sunny and hot
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today, with and a daytime high of 27 C and a smidge of humidity to make things nice and sweaty.
Clouds should start to head our way Tuesday
It's looking like a sunny, hot Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a daytime high of 27 C and a smidge of humidity to make things nice and sweaty.
It should also be windy, so that might cool you down if you're spending time outdoors.
The skies will likely be nice and clear tonight, although the low drops down to around 11 C.
The Kingston area has one notable difference, as it will be noticeably warmer tonight: around 18 C.
Prepare for clouds to arrive Tuesday, with a chance of showers in the evening that lasts through Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.