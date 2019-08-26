Monday is looking sunny and hot

It's looking like a sunny, hot Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a daytime high of 27 C and a smidge of humidity to make things nice and sweaty.

It should also be windy, so that might cool you down if you're spending time outdoors.

The skies will likely be nice and clear tonight, although the low drops down to around 11 C.

The Kingston area has one notable difference, as it will be noticeably warmer tonight: around 18 C.

Prepare for clouds to arrive Tuesday, with a chance of showers in the evening that lasts through Wednesday.