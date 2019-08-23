Be prepared for a great weekend
The skies will be clear and the temperatures pleasant all weekend long.
Plenty of sunshine is heading our way
On Saturday you can expect sunny skies and a high near 25 C, according to Environment Canada.
Sunday looks to be much of the same, with a high of 26 C.
The good weather will continue into next week and it could be Wednesday before we see any rain.
