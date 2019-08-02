Friday continues the great weather

The great weather keeps rolling along in the Ottawa region.

Expect sunshine, a bit of cloud at times and a pleasant high this afternoon near 23 C with an overnight low of 10 C.

Nights are cool, days warm up, and the skies will smile on us all weekend long.

Looking for some rain? You may have to wait until Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Sunset is now before 8 p.m., a sure sign we are moving toward the end of summer.

It won't set past 8 p.m. again until April.