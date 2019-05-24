Friday continues the great weather
Expect sunshine, a bit of cloud at times and a pleasant high in Ottawa this afternoon near 23 C.
Clear skies, warm days and cool nights coming this way
The great weather keeps rolling along in the Ottawa region.
Nights are cool, days warm up, and the skies will smile on us all weekend long.
Looking for some rain? You may have to wait until Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Sunset will be just before 8 p.m. tomorrow, a sure sign we are moving toward the end of summer.
