Humidity moves out on Thursday
A stretch of pleasant weather sets up today and lasts through the weekend.
Only a slight chance of a shower today
Say goodbye to the humidity.
A much more refreshing air mass is moving in on Thursday.
Look for intervals of sun and cloud today with a high near 23 C, and just a slight chance of a spotty shower.
In fact, moving forward we can expect a bright stretch with low humidity, cool nights and mild summer afternoons, lasting right through the weekend!
