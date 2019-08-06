Humidity moves out on Thursday

Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Weather

A stretch of pleasant weather sets up today and lasts through the weekend.

Only a slight chance of a shower today

CBC News ·
Thursday starts a nice stretch of weather in the capital region. (CBC)

Say goodbye to the humidity.

A much more refreshing air mass is moving in on Thursday.

Look for intervals of sun and cloud today with a high near 23 C, and just a slight chance of a spotty shower.

In fact, moving forward we can expect a bright stretch with low humidity, cool nights and mild summer afternoons, lasting right through the weekend!

 
