Wednesday will be humid with a likely storm
The hot and humid air returns on Wednesday and a thunderstorm is likely coming as well.
Thunderstorms will likely roll through later in the day
Expect a high of 28 C today, but with high humidity it will feel more like 36.
Thunderstorms will probably roll in by late afternoon and into the evening, probably a good idea to take an umbrella with you.
The good news is Wednesday's weather should be a blip, with the humidity moving out and sunny skies and nice temperatures coming for the rest of the week.
