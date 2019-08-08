Wednesday will be humid with a likely storm

The hot and humid air returns on Wednesday and a thunderstorm is likely coming as well.

Expect a high of 28 C today, but with high humidity it will feel more like 36.

Thunderstorms will probably roll in by late afternoon and into the evening, probably a good idea to take an umbrella with you.

The good news is Wednesday's weather should be a blip, with the humidity moving out and sunny skies and nice temperatures coming for the rest of the week.