Tuesday should be lovely
A delightful day is on the way for you Tuesday in Ottawa, as long as you like sunshine, warmth and no humidity.
Expect a warm day without the humidity
Plenty of August sun should help warm us into the upper 20s today, with a gentle southwest breeze of 15 to 20 km/h.
Enjoy the break, for the humidity returns on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
That should only last for a day, however, before the humidity starts to drop again.
