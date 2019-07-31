Tuesday should be lovely

A delightful day is on the way for you Tuesday in Ottawa, as long as you like sunshine, warmth and no humidity.

Plenty of August sun should help warm us into the upper 20s today, with a gentle southwest breeze of 15 to 20 km/h.

Enjoy the break, for the humidity returns on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

That should only last for a day, however, before the humidity starts to drop again.