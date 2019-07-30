The long weekend will be largely great

Expect to wake up to another warm and sunny day on Saturday.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel warmer, closer to the mid-30s.

That increased humidity, however, brings a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.

By late evening the skies should clear, and they will stay that way until at least Tuesday morning.

Sunday should be sunny with a high of 26 C, and holiday Monday will likely be much the same with a high of 28 C.