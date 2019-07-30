The long weekend will be largely great
Aside from a slight risk of a Saturday thunderstorm, the long weekend looks set to be a glorious one.
Expect a warm Saturday with a slight risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon
Expect to wake up to another warm and sunny day on Saturday.
Environment Canada is predicting a high of 29 C, but the humidity will make it feel warmer, closer to the mid-30s.
That increased humidity, however, brings a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening.
By late evening the skies should clear, and they will stay that way until at least Tuesday morning.
Sunday should be sunny with a high of 26 C, and holiday Monday will likely be much the same with a high of 28 C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.