Friday will be another great day in the capital
Sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast again.
It will be sunny and hot, but without much humidity
Friday brings another day of great weather.
The sun will be shining, the temperature will be hot and there will only be a hint of humidity in the air.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30 C, which will feel closer to 32.
The low tonight is down to 13 C, just as it is Saturday and Sunday nights.
Saturday looks just about the same, but with a chance of showers or thundershowers developing later in the day.
The rest of the long weekend looks sunny and warm. Rain in the forecast for Monday now looks like it won't materialize until Tuesday.
