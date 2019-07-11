Monday starts rainy, will clear up in afternoon
The morning will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers or thunderstorms, but the sun should win out by the afternoon.
Clouds should clear out early this humid afternoon
The morning will be mainly cloudy with a good chance of showers or thunderstorms in the capital, but the sun should win out by the humid afternoon.
It will be a warm one, with a high of 28 C and humidity making it feel more like 36.
The temperature will take a swan dive overnight, dropping to a low of 11 C.
Tuesday is looking sunny and warm, then the rain could be back on Wednesday.
