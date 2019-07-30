Mix of sun and cloud for the weekend, possible thunderstorms on Saturday
The weekend will be warm, but there is a decent chance of showers and even a thunderstorm on Saturday.
Saturday morning will start of mild but will warm up to 27 C by the afternoon. Humidity will make it feel as high as 34, but with the humidity comes a greater chance of showers or thunderstorms.
The risk of showers and storms will carry into the evening and overnight.
Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 29 C, with more possible showers overnight.
