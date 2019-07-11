Sun and some cloud to end the work week
Sunshine and a bit of cloud here and there with a high in the mid-20's will be a nice way to wrap the week for Friday.
Humidity will ramp up over the weekend
Things are expected to shift into the weekend. Humidity is expected to build with some chance of few showers at times.
By the time Sunday rolls around, the humidity will ramp up more and last throughout early next week.
