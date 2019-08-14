A cool start and sunny skies for Thursday
Thursday will bring in a cool start for a mid-August morning and mainly sunny skies throughout the day.
Cool nights, low humidity and plenty of sun are in store
Thursday will bring in a cool start for a mid-August morning and mainly sunny skies throughout the day.
Temperatures will warm up nicely into the mid-20's, with no high humidity to deal with.
Into the weekend, temperatures will start to climb with humidity rising by Sunday.
There will also be an increase in the chance of showers and possibly a stray thunderstorm.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.