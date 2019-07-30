Wednesday ushers in period of pretty perfect weather
Wednesday will begin a series of cool nights, mild afternoons, low humidity and plenty of sun.
Cool nights, low humidity and plenty of sun are in store
Wednesday will kick off a series of cool nights, mild afternoons, low humidity and plenty of sun.
It's a weather combination most people will find agreeable.
The temperature will rise to a high of 24 C and will be chillier overnight with a low of 10 C.
Other than possible showers late Thursday, the pattern looks dry.
You may have to wait until Sunday to get significant rain, and by then the temperatures and the humidity will be rising.
