Tuesday will be sunny and warm
It will start off a bit foggy and cloudy early this morning, but will clear up by noon.
Temperature will cool off again overnight
It will start off a bit foggy and cloudy early this morning, but will clear up by noon, making way for sunshine.
Temperatures will start off mild but warm up as the day moves on, reaching a high of 27 C in the afternoon and early evening.
Make sure to wear sunscreen.
Overnight will have a few clouds, and the temperature will drop to a low of 10 C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.