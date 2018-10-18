Watch out for possible thunderstorms on Monday
We'll see a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a possibility of showers or thunderstorms.
The start of the week comes with a mix of sun and cloud
Monday will feature a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The morning will start off mild but warm up in the afternoon, with a high of 27 C.
If you're planning to spend time outside, don't forget sunscreen — the UV index is seven, or high.
There's a 40-per-cent chance of showers later in the day, with overnight temperatures dropping down to 13 C.
