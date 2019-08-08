Weekend starts cool on Saturday
Saturday also comes with some risk of a thunderstorm.
Weekend should be pretty nice overall
A cooler August day is on tap, complete with a passing shower in spots by afternoon.
Look for a high in the low 20's and a developing northwest wind gusting over 30 km/h, which will make it feel almost September like.
For those of you who like it warmer, Sunday will be bright and the high hits 27 C.
