Thursday starts a run of great weather
You can expect a few days of excellent weather to start August.
It will be sunny and warm, but without the humidity
On Thursday, Environment Canada forecasts sunny skies and a high near 28 C.
That heat isn't coming with the same humidity we have been seeing, so it should be much more tolerable.
The forecast looks more or less the same right through until Monday.
