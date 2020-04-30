Rain warnings dot western Quebec, eastern Ontario

April's final showers could drop up to 60 millimetres on the Kingston area.

Environment Canada has rainfall warnings from Prince Edward County stretching north and east to the Westport area, without covering Brockville, saying the heaviest rains of a system bringing 40 to 60 millimetres should be this afternoon and evening.

It will rain overnight and taper off to showers tomorrow.

A warning is also in place north of Gatineau, where up to 30 millimetres should fall today and tomorrow.

There are special weather statements about the rain in the Belleville area and Lanark County, forecasted to see 40 millimetres at most.

High teens and sunny Saturday

Ottawa-Gatineau is expected to get 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by tomorrow morning.

Today's high is around 15 C with another warmer night that's expected to stay at about 10 C.

Tomorrow has a 40 per cent chance of showers until it clears mid-afternoon, with a high of 14 C and low of 2 C — right around freezing in the Pembroke and Maniwaki areas.

Saturday looks sunny and 18 C, with a chance of showers on a Sunday with a high of 17 C.

Kingston should be a few degrees cooler this weekend, for a change from the norm.