Thunderstorm watches and warnings issued for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

There is still a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Papineauville-Chénéville in Quebec, east of Gatineau. A similar warning for Ottawa was lifted by 6:30 p.m. and changed to a less immediately threatening severe thunderstorm watch. A warning for Prescott-Russell was lifted by 6:40 p.m.

The warnings have also ended for Fort William-Shawville, Rapides-des-Joachims, Lièvre River area and Low-Wakefield.

Environment Canada cautions that wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-size hail and localized heavy rainfall are all possible.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front," the agency said on its website.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.