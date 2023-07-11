Content
Ottawa

Thunderstorm watches and warnings issued for eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for eastern Ontario and parts of western Quebec.

Thunderstorm warnings lifted for Ottawa and Prescott-Russell, remain for Papineauville-Chénéville

CBC News ·
There is still a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Papineauville-Chénéville in Quebec, east of Gatineau. A similar warning for Ottawa was lifted by 6:30 p.m. and changed to a less immediately threatening severe thunderstorm watch. A warning for Prescott-Russell was lifted by 6:40 p.m.

The warnings have also ended for Fort William-Shawville, Rapides-des-Joachims, Lièvre River area and Low-Wakefield.

Environment Canada cautions that wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-size hail and localized heavy rainfall are all possible.

"Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon ahead of a cold front," the agency said on its website.

Environment Canada watches are issued when conditions are favourable for a severe thunderstorm and warnings are issued when those storms are imminent.

