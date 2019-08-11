In wake of UN report, Ottawa-Gatineau residents say their diets are already changing

Some people in the Ottawa-Gatineau area say they have made changes already to what they eat and where they buy their food from after a UN report recommended people switch to a plant-based diet.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Thursday says farming practices and dietary changes are necessary to cut greenhouse gas emissions and redirect space from intensive farming, such as livestock, to less intensive practices such as plants and grains.

Tanya Scheffler visits her local farmer's market, Marché Du Plateau, to buy fruits and vegetables every week.

"I love buying local, it's better for the environment, but it's also fresher, tastes better and I want to encourage the local economy," she said.

Scheffler also has her own garden and she composts any food waste.

But one thing she admits she hasn't done is cut out meat.

"I am still a big meat eater. I haven't changed over. It'll take awhile," she said

"But on the other hand, we are still eating more beans and more meat alternatives."

People visit one of several local farmer stands at the Marché Du Plateau in Gatineau, Que. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Plant-based products growing in popularity

While the report stopped short of telling people not to eat meat, the popularity of meat alternatives, such as Beyond Meat, shows consumers are willing to make changes, said Benoit Delage, executive director of sustainable development group Conseil régional de l'environnement et du développement durable de l'Outaouais.

He suggests the UN report is a wake-up call.

"In a sense, it's good news because people start to see the link between the climate and their footprint."

He points to the hot summer the Ottawa-Gatineau area has experienced so far, which has meant less moisture in the soil and less food production.

"The way we've been producing food will have to change, the water management will have to change."

Christine Lacroix made the switch from raising cattle to growing vegetables at her Gatineau, Que., area farm. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Recently, Christine Lacroix made the switch from raising cattle to growing and selling vegetables at the Marché Du Plateau.

She co-owns Mariposa–Jardin Perpétuel and said she believes people are already making changes in their eating and farming habits, such as moving away from pesticides and herbicides.

But she also believes the UN report is a sign people should reflect on their habits.

"We have to learn from our past experience, but build on it and not just say 'Oh it was bad, it was bad'. No, we want to take what was good and continue to build good things from that."

25 to 30 per cent of food wasted

The report suggests it's not just people's diets that need to change, but how food is distributed and thrown out — with somewhere between 25 and 30 per cent of the world's food lost or wasted.

John Slocom says it can be difficult to completely curb food waste, which he estimates is around 25 per cent, in line with the global average estimated by the United Nations. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

That's a problem John Slocom admits can be tricky to avoid even as he tries to support the social good by shopping at farmer's markets.

"It's hard to plan. It's hard to know exactly what you're going to eat and what's going to stay fresh when you eat it," the Gatineau resident said.

"I can see that even in my own home where there's definitely maybe a quarter of the food that spoils because we just didn't plan accordingly with what we have."