Here's what's happening for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It's a day set aside to remember the children who died while being forced to attend church-run and government-funded residential schools, those who survived and the families and communities still struggling with the trauma.

Here are some of the upcoming community events we've either seen or been sent. All are on Saturday, unless otherwise noted.

If we missed one, please send us an email.

In Ottawa

The national commemorative gathering will take place on Parliament Hill at 1 p.m. It will feature survivors, Indigenous leaders and other dignitaries. It's also being broadcast live on CBC.

At Beechwood Cemetery, visitors can take part in a 45-minute tour that will cover key figures involved in the residential school system and the 94 "calls to action" that emerged out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health is hosting the Otinichick : Taken multimedia exhibit about the legacy of residential schools from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Friday.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami is hosting an open house and storytelling event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Wellington St.

The mother-daughter co-owners of Beandigen Cafe at Lansdowne Park are having their mother and grandmother talk at noon about surviving the Spanish Girls School.

Events are planned Friday at the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College's Ottawa campus. Carleton University, like U of O, is running a series of events around Sept. 30.

Seven Ottawa Public Library branches will be open and offering special programming.

In communities

In collaboration with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, an afternoon of reflection and learning will take place at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall from 1 to 4 p.m.

Two walks that start Friday at 10 a.m. meet for a meal at Maniwaki Anishinābe Widjikiwewin Nigoshkidadowin, the Maniwaki Native Friendship Centre. One starts there, the other at Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg's Ode Widokazowin.

Pikwàkanagàn's event starts at 11 a.m. at its cultural grounds.

The Tyendinaga Native Women's Association is hosting its annual Every Child Matters walk at noon from the office on Meadow Drive to the community centre and back.

Around the region

West Zwick's Park hosts Belleville's ceremony starting at 10 a.m. A week of events at Loyalist College ends with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the A'nó:wara Learning Circle.

Six hours have been set aside for truth and reconciliation events in Brockville's Hardy Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gatineau is keeping libraries open for this holiday and hosting activities at Bibliothèque Donalda-Charron from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The City of Kingston has a page with events there, including Confederation Park, community health centres and the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area.

Queen's University is hosting two talks Friday and a sacred fire at Agnes Benidickson Field Monday afternoon.

There will be singing, dancing and drumming by the Kallies Pavilion in Ma-te-Way Park in Renfrew from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. The town is offering free bus rides from town hall to the park beforehand.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.