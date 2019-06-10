New construction starts on notable west Ottawa roads

Good morning commuters!



Starting today, there will be lane reductions on Hazeldean Road between Fringewood Drive and Cedarow Court in Stittsville to install a sanitary sewer.

One lane will remain open in each direction.

A second eastbound lane will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. A second westbound lane will be open daily from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the rush hours.

The north and south sidewalks will remain open.

This all lasts until nearly Halloween.

Also starting today, but lasting until the end of September, Jockvale Road will be reduced to a single alternating lane during off-peak hours, between Strandherd and Tartan drives.

A flag person will be on site to direct traffic.

Strandherd is now reduced to one lane westbound between Greenbank Road and Jockvale to add a new water main.

Police did an enforcement campaign in school zones last week during the first school-for-all week. They handed out 315 tickets.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.