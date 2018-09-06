Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 6

Good morning commuters!

Here's hoping the bear that police are looking for in the Byward Market can be safely moved out.

BEAR IN LOWERTOWN: Police have sections of St. Patrick and Murray closed off at Dalhousie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/1vTRbw1obY">pic.twitter.com/1vTRbw1obY</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Users of the Portage Bridge may have to watch their speed today: the speed limit on the bridge has been lowered to 50 from 60 km/h.

This is pretty funny actually, given this week most commuters have complained to me that it's taken them around 20 minutes to cross the bridge to Hull because of construction on boulevard Alexandre-Taché​ and rue Montcalm.

Mitch Owens Road is scheduled to reopen today between Boundary and Blackcreek roads.

Have a great day!

