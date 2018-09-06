Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 6
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Here's hoping the bear that police are looking for in the Byward Market can be safely moved out.
BEAR IN LOWERTOWN: Police have sections of St. Patrick and Murray closed off at Dalhousie. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/1vTRbw1obY">pic.twitter.com/1vTRbw1obY</a>—@cbcotttraffic
Users of the Portage Bridge may have to watch their speed today: the speed limit on the bridge has been lowered to 50 from 60 km/h.
This is pretty funny actually, given this week most commuters have complained to me that it's taken them around 20 minutes to cross the bridge to Hull because of construction on boulevard Alexandre-Taché and rue Montcalm.
Mitch Owens Road is scheduled to reopen today between Boundary and Blackcreek roads.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.