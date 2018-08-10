Skip to Main Content
Watch for cyclists during big fundraising ride on Sunday
Ottawa

The Ride shuts down the Sir JAM Parkway most of the day Sunday to fundraise for the Ottawa Hospital.

Sir JAM Parkway is closed westbound east of Carling most of the day

Doug Hempstead
Cyclists ride on the NCC's parkways every Sunday morning in the summer. Its Sunday Bikedays may be over for the year, but there's a different kind of cycling event happening this weekend. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday. It was kind of one of those short weeks that doesn't seem short at all.

There's a big cycling event this weekend in Ottawa which will cause road closures.

The 10th edition of The Ride supporting the Ottawa Hospital happens Sunday.

Hundreds of cyclists will be heading out on two different events: a 50 kilometre route along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and a 109 kilometre route through Kanata North and the communities of Carp and Dunrobin.

Both events begin and end at Tunney's Pasture.

The westbound parkway is closed from Booth Street to Carling Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

(National Capital Commission)

It also means closures on Parkdale Avenue near the parkway and on the Sir JAM itself, you can't get off eastbound onto the Goldenrod Driveway.

Have a great weekend!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

