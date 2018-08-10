Watch for cyclists during big fundraising ride on Sunday

Good morning commuters!

Happy Friday. It was kind of one of those short weeks that doesn't seem short at all.

There's a big cycling event this weekend in Ottawa which will cause road closures.

The 10th edition of The Ride supporting the Ottawa Hospital happens Sunday.

Hundreds of cyclists will be heading out on two different events: a 50 kilometre route along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and a 109 kilometre route through Kanata North and the communities of Carp and Dunrobin.

Both events begin and end at Tunney's Pasture.

The westbound parkway is closed from Booth Street to Carling Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

(National Capital Commission)

It also means closures on Parkdale Avenue near the parkway and on the Sir JAM itself, you can't get off eastbound onto the Goldenrod Driveway.

Have a great weekend!

