Good morning commuters!

Well, the first day back to work and back to school was astoundingly uneventful in terms of traffic woes.

There were hardly any collisions — just a few construction tie-ups and some fisticuffs on Highway 417.

Another construction tie-up is boulevard ​Alexandre-Taché in Hull.

If you're heading across the Portage Bridge to Hull during the late afternoon rush, you won't enjoy trying to turn left onto Alexandre-Taché, where there's roadwork near Brewery Creek.

Use the Alexandra Bridge instead, if possible.

There's some new construction today: Anderson Road closes today until Sept. 21 for culvert replacement between Mitch Owens and Thunder roads.

Have a great day!

It's already Wednesday!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.