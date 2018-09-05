Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Sept. 5
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Well, the first day back to work and back to school was astoundingly uneventful in terms of traffic woes.
There were hardly any collisions — just a few construction tie-ups and some fisticuffs on Highway 417.
Another construction tie-up is boulevard Alexandre-Taché in Hull.
If you're heading across the Portage Bridge to Hull during the late afternoon rush, you won't enjoy trying to turn left onto Alexandre-Taché, where there's roadwork near Brewery Creek.
Use the Alexandra Bridge instead, if possible.
There's some new construction today: Anderson Road closes today until Sept. 21 for culvert replacement between Mitch Owens and Thunder roads.
Have a great day!
It's already Wednesday!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.