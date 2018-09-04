Good morning commuters!

It's back to school day for all students today.

Some were already back last week, but this is the big day for most students.

And their parents … I get to nap again. This is amazing.

Seriously, though. It's going to be a very different commute this morning.

People's summer vacations are over and there will be more people on the roads.

There will be more buses, more pedestrians, more cyclists and more people on public transit.

Leave early.

Expect Highway 417 to be dire near Carling Avenue in the construction zone.

There will be a lot of kids using a Presto card for the first time.

Be patient, it's an emotional day for many people.

Meantime, there's still plenty of construction happening.

Even some new stuff: Russell Road closes today between Anderson Road and Farmers Way until September 17 for culvert replacement.

Have a great day!

